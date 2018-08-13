NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 12. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Justify (35) 3-C 6-6-0-0 350 1 2. Accelerate (2) 5-H 4-3-1-0 308 2 3. Diversify (3) 5-G 4-3-0-0 285 3 4. Monomoy Girl 3-F 5-5-0-0 277 4 5. Unique Bella 4-F 4-3-1-0 226 5 6. Good Magic 3-C 5-2-1-1 142 7 7. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 4-1-3-0 135 6 8. Sistercharlie 4-F 4-3-1-0 81 NR 9. West Coast (1) 4-C 2-0-2-0 78 9 10. Bee Jersey 4-C 4-4-0-0 63 8

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Abel Tasman 57, Robert Bruce 53, Elate 40, City of Light 29, Catalina Cruiser 26, Imperial Hint 24, Pavel 14, Gun Runner 12, Wonder Gadot 10, Heart to Heart 10, Catholic Boy 9, Midnight Bisou 5, Fault 3, Long on Value 3, Limousine Liberal 3, Hofburg 3, Mckinzie 2, Instagrand 2, X Y Jet 1, Spring Quality 1, Ransom the Moon 1, Promises Fulfilled 1, Fourstar Crook 1.

