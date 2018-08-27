NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 26. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Accelerate (9) 5-H 5 4-1-0 346 1 2. Justify (27) 3-C 6 6-0-0 314 2 3. Diversify (2) 5-G 4 3-0-0 274 3 4. Monomoy Girl 3-F 5 5-0-0 236 4 5. Abel Tasman 4-F 3 2-0-0 176 NR 6. Catholic Boy 3-C 5 3-1-0 156 NR 7. Sistercharlie 4-F 4 3-1-0 99 8 8. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 4 1-3-0 97 6 9. Catalina Cruiser 4-C 3 3-0-0 75 NR 10. Unique Bella 4-F 4 3-1-0 47 7

Other horses receiving votes: Robert Bruce 45, West Coast 41, Elate 35, Imperial Hint 32, Bee Jersey 21, Good Magic 15, City of Light 14, Promises Fulfilled 13, Whitmore 12, Pavel 12, Heart to Heart 6, Glorious Empire 6, Marley<S Freedom 5, Rushing Fall 3, X Y Jet 3, Midnight Bisou 3, Gun Runner 2, Aztec Sense 1, Ransom the Moon 1.

