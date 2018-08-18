NYC FC-Union, Sums

New York City 0 0—0 Philadelphia 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Burke, 6 (Dockal), 56th minute. 2, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 5 (Dockal), 76th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson; Philadelphia, Andre Blake.

Yellow Cards_Tinnerholm, New York City, 32nd; Creavalle, Philadelphia, 90th.

Red Cards_Matarrita, New York City, 96th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Charles Morgante, Craig Lowry. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_17,594 (18,500)

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Ronald Matarrita, 65th), Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Jo Inge Berget, Ismael Tajouri (Rodney Wallace, 82nd), David Villa (Jesus Medina, 56th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal (Warren Creavalle, 88th), Haris Medunjanin; David Accam (Ilsinho, 68th), Cory Burke, C.J. Sapong.

