The Associated Press
 
Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow is LSU’s starting quarterback

August 27, 2018 4:05 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has named Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback when the No. 25 Tigers open their season Sunday night against No. 8 Miami in Dallas.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron says the competition between Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan was “tight,” and he would have been fine starting either. Orgeron adds he won’t hesitate to switch between the two should one falter.

Orgeron says Burrow has demonstrated a strong work ethic, “true leadership and an ability to command of the offense.”

Burrow is a graduate transfer with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. He played in 10 games as a backup at Ohio State, completing 29 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and one TD.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

