Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers sign free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to pro tryout

August 19, 2018 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout Sunday.

The 34-year-old Upshall, from Fort McMurray northeast of Edmonton, had seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games last season for St. Louis.

Upshall has 138 goals and 147 assists in 759 regular-season games in 15 seasons with Nashville, Philadelphia, Arizona, Columbus, Florida and St. Louis. In 53 playoff games, he has five goals and eight assists.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech