Orioles 4, Indians 2

August 18, 2018 6:34 pm
 
Baltimore Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 Lindor ss 4 0 2 1
Villar 2b 3 1 1 3 Brntley lf 3 0 0 1
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 0 0 0
Rickard lf 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 0 0
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0
R.Nunez 3b 4 0 2 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0
J.Ptrsn pr-3b 0 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 1b 0 0 0 0
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Gentry rf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0
Wynns c 2 1 0 0 G.Allen cf-rf 3 1 1 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 28 2 5 2
Baltimore 003 000 010—4
Cleveland 000 002 000—2

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_R.Nunez (10). HR_Mullins (1), Villar (9). SB_Villar (16). CS_Lindor (8). SF_Brantley (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb W,4-15 9 5 2 2 1 3
Cleveland
Plutko L,4-3 7 3 3 3 1 6
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 2
Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:17. A_35,007 (35,225).

