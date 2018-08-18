Orioles 4, Indians 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .357 Villar 2b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .263 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Rickard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Nunez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .254 2-Peterson pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Gentry rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Wynns c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .286 Totals 32 4 5 4 2 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .292 Brantley lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .299 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301 Diaz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .444 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 1-R.Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Gonzalez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Gomes c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Allen cf-rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Totals 28 2 5 2 1 3

Baltimore 003 000 010—4 5 0 Cleveland 000 002 000—2 5 0

1-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 2-ran for Nunez in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_Nunez (10). HR_Villar (9), off Plutko; Mullins (1), off Ramirez. RBIs_Mullins (3), Villar 3 (31), Lindor (76), Brantley (64). SB_Villar (16). CS_Lindor (8). SF_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Beckham). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 2.

GIDP_Ramirez, Cabrera.

DP_Baltimore 2 (C.Davis, Beckham), (Villar, Beckham, C.Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, W, 4-15 9 5 2 2 1 3 100 5.09 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, L, 4-3 7 3 3 3 1 6 97 4.62 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 2 27 4.55 Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.44

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:17. A_35,007 (35,225).

