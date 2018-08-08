Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Rays 4

August 8, 2018 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Beckham ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .234
Jones cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281
Trumbo dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265
1-Peterson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .205
Valencia rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263
2-Rickard pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212
Mancini lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .230
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Totals 34 5 7 5 2 9
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .298
Duffy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Bauers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .292
Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
a-Cron ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Gomez rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .220
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Perez c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .296
Totals 35 4 7 4 1 4
Baltimore 200 100 002—5 7 5
Tampa Bay 200 000 110—4 7 0

a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.

1-ran for Trumbo in the 9th. 2-ran for Valencia in the 9th.

E_Villar (7), Beckham 2 (17), Joseph 2 (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mancini (15), Gomez (14). HR_Beckham (6), off Stanek; Jones (12), off Stanek; Trumbo (16), off Beeks. RBIs_Beckham (19), Jones (45), Trumbo (41), Mancini 2 (36), Bauers (30), Wendle (34), Gomez (26), Perez (2). SB_Rickard (2), Smith 2 (25). CS_Bauers (4). SF_Perez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Joseph 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Smith, Duffy, Gomez, Kiermaier 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 9.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Davis, Choi.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner 7 4 3 1 1 2 100 4.83
Scott 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 9 5.97
Wright Jr., W, 3-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.91
Givens, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.63
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 2 2 2 0 4 36 2.56
Beeks 5 2 1 1 2 3 68 9.15
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.20
Romo, L, 2-3, BS, 7-20 0 3 2 2 0 0 12 3.71
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.49

Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 2-1, Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Cashner (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:52. A_9,474 (42,735).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech