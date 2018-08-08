Orioles 5, Rays 4

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith lf 5 1 1 0 Beckham ss 3 1 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 5 1 1 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 1 Bauers 1b 4 1 1 1 Trumbo dh 4 1 2 1 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 J.Ptrsn pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 Vlencia rf 3 0 1 0 Cron ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Rickard pr-rf 0 1 0 0 C.Gomez rf 2 1 1 1 Mancini lf 4 0 2 2 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 1 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 4 7 4

Baltimore 200 100 002—5 Tampa Bay 200 000 110—4

E_Villar (7), Beckham 2 (17), Joseph 2 (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mancini (15), C.Gomez (14). HR_Beckham (6), A.Jones (12), Trumbo (16). SB_Rickard (2), M.Smith 2 (25). CS_Bauers (4). SF_M.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cashner 7 4 3 1 1 2 Scott 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Wright Jr. W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Givens S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Stanek 2 2 2 2 0 4 Beeks 5 2 1 1 2 3 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo L,2-3 BS,7 0 3 2 2 0 0 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1

Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Cashner (Gomez).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:52. A_9,474 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.