Orioles 5, Rays 4

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Ptrsn pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cron ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|002—5
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|110—4
E_Villar (7), Beckham 2 (17), Joseph 2 (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mancini (15), C.Gomez (14). HR_Beckham (6), A.Jones (12), Trumbo (16). SB_Rickard (2), M.Smith 2 (25). CS_Bauers (4). SF_M.Perez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|7
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Scott
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wright Jr. W,3-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens S,3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Beeks
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo L,2-3 BS,7
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Cashner (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:52. A_9,474 (42,735).
