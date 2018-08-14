Orioles 6, Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Conforto dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Nimmo lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .252 Frazier 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .225 Jackson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .193 Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .217 Totals 33 3 7 2 3 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Nunez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .260 Jones rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .284 Trumbo dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .264 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 1-Rickard pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Beckham ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .229 Davis 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .162 Joseph c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .218 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .375 Totals 30 6 11 6 5 2

New York 000 020 001—3 7 0 Baltimore 000 101 22x—6 11 1

1-ran for Mancini in the 8th.

E_Castro (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Jones (31), Mullins (3). 3B_Nimmo (7). HR_Jones (13), off Vargas; Davis (15), off Wahl; Beckham (8), off Sewald. RBIs_Rosario (33), Plawecki (16), Nunez (8), Jones (48), Trumbo (43), Beckham 2 (23), Davis (40). SF_Trumbo. S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rosario, McNeil, Plawecki); Baltimore 5 (Villar 3, Jones, Beckham). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Jackson. GIDP_Jackson, Jones, Mancini.

DP_New York 2 (Frazier, McNeil, Flores), (Rosario, McNeil, Flores); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 6 5 2 2 3 1 82 8.10 Wahl, L, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 20 8.31 Sewald 1 5 2 2 0 0 35 4.91 Bashlor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.24 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 4-10 7 5 2 2 3 3 105 4.71 Fry, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.15 Castro 0 2 1 0 0 0 4 3.86 Givens, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.73

Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-1, Bashlor 2-0, Givens 1-0. WP_Cashner.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:38. A_20,527 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.