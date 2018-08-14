Listen Live Sports

Orioles 6, Mets 3

August 14, 2018 10:17 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Conforto dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Nimmo lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .252
Frazier 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .225
Jackson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .193
Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .217
Totals 33 3 7 2 3 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262
Nunez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .260
Jones rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .284
Trumbo dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .264
Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
1-Rickard pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Beckham ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .229
Davis 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .162
Joseph c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .218
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Totals 30 6 11 6 5 2
New York 000 020 001—3 7 0
Baltimore 000 101 22x—6 11 1

1-ran for Mancini in the 8th.

E_Castro (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Jones (31), Mullins (3). 3B_Nimmo (7). HR_Jones (13), off Vargas; Davis (15), off Wahl; Beckham (8), off Sewald. RBIs_Rosario (33), Plawecki (16), Nunez (8), Jones (48), Trumbo (43), Beckham 2 (23), Davis (40). SF_Trumbo. S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rosario, McNeil, Plawecki); Baltimore 5 (Villar 3, Jones, Beckham). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jackson. GIDP_Jackson, Jones, Mancini.

DP_New York 2 (Frazier, McNeil, Flores), (Rosario, McNeil, Flores); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 6 5 2 2 3 1 82 8.10
Wahl, L, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 20 8.31
Sewald 1 5 2 2 0 0 35 4.91
Bashlor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.24
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 4-10 7 5 2 2 3 3 105 4.71
Fry, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.15
Castro 0 2 1 0 0 0 4 3.86
Givens, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.73

Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-1, Bashlor 2-0, Givens 1-0. WP_Cashner.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:38. A_20,527 (45,971).

