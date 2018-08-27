Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 T.Hrnnd ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Villar 2b 2 2 2 0 McKnney lf 4 0 2 0 A.Jones rf 3 1 1 0 K.Mrles dh 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 2 2 5 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 1 A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 0 Maile c 3 0 1 0 Joseph c 4 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 33 7 11 7

Toronto 000 000 000—0 Baltimore 000 004 30x—7

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), R.Martin (8), Mancini (19), J.Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19). SB_Villar (20), A.Jones (5). S_Mullins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Gaviglio L,3-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 Barnes 1 4 3 3 1 1 Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Hess W,3-8 6 4 0 0 2 5 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gaviglio 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).

