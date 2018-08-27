Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

August 27, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
T.Hrnnd ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Villar 2b 2 2 2 0
McKnney lf 4 0 2 0 A.Jones rf 3 1 1 0
K.Mrles dh 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 2 2 5
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 1
A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0
R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 0
Maile c 3 0 1 0 Joseph c 4 0 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 33 7 11 7
Toronto 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 000 004 30x—7

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), R.Martin (8), Mancini (19), J.Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19). SB_Villar (20), A.Jones (5). S_Mullins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio L,3-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 2
Barnes 1 4 3 3 1 1
Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Hess W,3-8 6 4 0 0 2 5
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gaviglio 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

Advertisement

T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech