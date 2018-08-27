Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnnd ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|McKnney lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Mrles dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|30x—7
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), R.Martin (8), Mancini (19), J.Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19). SB_Villar (20), A.Jones (5). S_Mullins (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Gaviglio L,3-7
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Barnes
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Hess W,3-8
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gaviglio 2.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).
