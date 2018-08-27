Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

August 27, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
a-Hernandez ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239
McKinney lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .387
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Martin 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .199
Maile c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 34 0 7 0 2 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .305
Villar 2b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .260
Jones rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .278
Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .168
Mancini dh 4 2 2 5 0 1 .239
Beckham ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .219
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Peterson lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Joseph c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Totals 33 7 11 7 3 3
Toronto 000 000 000—0 7 0
Baltimore 000 004 30x—7 11 0

a-singled for Granderson in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), Martin (8), Mancini (19), Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Davis (45), Mancini 5 (46), Beckham (24). SB_Villar (20), Jones (5). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk 2, Diaz 2); Baltimore 5 (Jones 2, Nunez, Joseph 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; Baltimore 4 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Morales, Smoak, Beckham. GIDP_Jones.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio, L, 3-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 93 5.02
Barnes 1 4 3 3 1 1 29 5.18
Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, W, 3-8 6 4 0 0 2 5 99 5.08
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.33
Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 3.09
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.52

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Smith 1-0. WP_Gaviglio 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech