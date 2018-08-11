Padres 2, Phillies 0

Philadelphia San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 2 0 Renfroe lf-rf 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ss 4 0 1 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Kingery pr 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 2 2 1 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 Spngnbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 2 1 Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Nix p 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Jnkwski lf 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 29 2 7 2

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 San Diego 010 100 00x—2

DP_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR_Hedges (9). SB_Hedges (2), Galvis (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eflin L,8-4 6 5 2 2 1 8 Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego Nix W,1-0 6 4 0 0 2 4 Strahm H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2 Stammen H,17 1 1 0 0 0 0 Yates S,4-4 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:34. A_26,306 (42,445).

