Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 2, Phillies 0

August 11, 2018 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 0
N.Wllms rf 4 0 2 0 Renfroe lf-rf 4 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0
A.Cbrra ss 4 0 1 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Kingery pr 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 2 2 1
Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 Spngnbr 3b 3 0 0 0
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 2 1
Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 2 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Nix p 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Jnkwski lf 1 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 29 2 7 2
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0
San Diego 010 100 00x—2

DP_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR_Hedges (9). SB_Hedges (2), Galvis (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,8-4 6 5 2 2 1 8
Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Nix W,1-0 6 4 0 0 2 4
Strahm H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2
Stammen H,17 1 1 0 0 0 0
Yates S,4-4 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

Advertisement

T_2:34. A_26,306 (42,445).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech