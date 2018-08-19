Padres 7, Diamondbacks 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.293
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.068
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|0
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Myers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.257
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Spangenberg 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.252
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Villanueva ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Richard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pirela 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|6
|11
|Arizona
|201
|020
|100—6
|12
|1
|San Diego
|000
|330
|001—7
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-out on fielder’s choice for Richard in the 5th. b-popped out for Godley in the 6th. c-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. d-singled for Stammen in the 9th.
E_Murphy (6), Richard (3). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (43), Pollock 2 (18), Goldschmidt (26), Hosmer (27). RBIs_Pollock 2 (49), Goldschmidt 4 (71), Hosmer (52), Spangenberg (23), Hedges (26), Galvis 2 (52), Margot (41), Villanueva (46). SF_Pollock, Margot.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Souza Jr., Peralta); San Diego 2 (Reyes 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 8; San Diego 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Pollock, Marte, Hosmer. GIDP_Pollock.
DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley
|5
|8
|6
|6
|4
|7
|100
|4.44
|McFarland
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.88
|Ziegler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.21
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.45
|Chafin, L, 1-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|1.93
|Hirano
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.05
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard
|5
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|69
|5.11
|Maton, BS, 1-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|3.13
|Stammen, W, 6-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-1. WP_Richard, Godley.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:54. A_24,440 (42,445).
