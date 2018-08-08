Pakistan’s opposition parties protest alleged vote fraud

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition parties have held a rally in the capital calling for the head of the elections oversight body to step down following allegations of fraud and irregularities in last month’s elections.

Wednesday’s protest, involving hundreds of supporters, came hours after the caretaker government said it would try to transfer power on August 14, when nation celebrates Independence Day. Imran Khan, a former cricket star whose party won the most votes, is expected to be the next prime minister.

Khan’s opponents say the military intervened in the July 25 elections on his behalf, allegations denied by the army. Khan has vowed to investigate the charges.

A European Union team that monitored the balloting has said the election results were largely credible.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.