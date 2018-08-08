Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pakistan’s opposition parties protest alleged vote fraud

August 8, 2018 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition parties have held a rally in the capital calling for the head of the elections oversight body to step down following allegations of fraud and irregularities in last month’s elections.

Wednesday’s protest, involving hundreds of supporters, came hours after the caretaker government said it would try to transfer power on August 14, when nation celebrates Independence Day. Imran Khan, a former cricket star whose party won the most votes, is expected to be the next prime minister.

Khan’s opponents say the military intervened in the July 25 elections on his behalf, allegations denied by the army. Khan has vowed to investigate the charges.

A European Union team that monitored the balloting has said the election results were largely credible.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech