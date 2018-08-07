Panthers lose another offensive lineman to injury

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers offensive lineman Amini Silatolu has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo surgery Friday.

The team isn’t saying how much time Silatolu is expected to miss. He will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, according to trainer Ryan Vermillion.

Silatolu has been working as the team’s starting left guard as Carolina looks to fill the void of All-Pro Andrew Norwell, who signed earlier this offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Brendan Mahon will start the preseason opener Thursday at Buffalo.

Silatolu has played in 48 games and started 31 in five NFL seasons.

It is the third significant injury in training camp for the Panthers and the second to an offensive lineman. The Panthers lost starting right tackle Daryl Williams to a torn medical collateral ligament and dislocated patella in his right knee, and cornerback Ross Cockrell broke his left leg.

