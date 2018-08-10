Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Parents of man killed by punch say condolences ‘too late’

August 10, 2018 11:46 am
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The parents of a Florida man who died after he was punched by an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University said Friday they don’t accept the coach’s condolences.

Bob and Donna Kent told NBC’s “Today” show that the coach, Jamill Jones, should have tried to save their son Sandor Szabo’s life after punching him early Sunday.

“If you’re this good father, son, husband, why not try to take him to the hospital and see if you could save his life?” Bob Kent said.

Police say Szabo banged on Jones’ SUV window, apparently thinking the vehicle was his Uber ride.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that Szabo may have been drunkenly knocking on car windows before Jones allegedly confronted him. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to speak publicly.

Police say Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He never regained consciousness and was taken off life support Tuesday.

The city medical examiner’s office said Friday that Szabo’s death was a homicide caused by blunt impact to his head.

Jones, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to police Thursday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Jones, lawyer, Alain Massena, told the AP that the death was “a tragic accident, and Mr. Jones and his family send their deepest condolences and their thoughts and prayers to the Szabo family.”

Donna Kent told “Today,” ”I’m sorry, your condolences are a little bit too late.”

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Szabo, also 35, was visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, where he lived with his brother.

Szabo was vice president for sales at What If Media Group, a digital media company based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

“He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring,” the company said in a Facebook post. “He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person.”

Wake Forest said in a statement that it would comment further once it gathered more information.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech