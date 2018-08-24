Patriots-Panthers Stats

New England 0 3 0 11—14 Carolina 6 3 9 7—25 First Quarter

Car_FG Gano 21, 5:01.

Car_FG Gano 38, :50.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 27, 8:33.

Car_FG Gano 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Car_Heinicke 1 run (pass failed), 9:09.

Car_FG Gano 47, 3:22.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Frazier 6 pass from Gilbert (Gano kick), 14:11.

NE_FG Gostkowski 52, 11:06.

NE_Gillislee 2 run (Gillislee run), 2:51.

A_73,880.

___

NE Car First downs 19 21 Total Net Yards 271 333 Rushes-yards 19-60 31-99 Passing 211 234 Punt Returns 1-1 3-41 Kickoff Returns 4-51 1-19 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-42-0 21-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0 Punts 3-47.3 3-40.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-58 7-92 Time of Possession 27:38 32:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Gillislee 10-35, Hill 9-25. Carolina, McCaffrey 12-48, C.Anderson 2-15, Artis-Payne 6-15, Newton 2-13, Barner 2-6, Bonnafon 2-2, Heinicke 1-1, Hood 3-0, K.Allen 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, Brady 12-18-0-102, Hoyer 16-24-0-109. Carolina, Newton 11-17-0-142, Heinicke 5-6-0-46, Gilbert 5-9-0-46, K.Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_New England, Patterson 5-37, Bolden 5-9, McCarron 4-49, Dorsett 4-36, Edelman 3-23, White 2-17, Decker 2-12, Poggi 1-12, Hogan 1-10, Gillislee 1-6. Carolina, Olsen 4-44, Samuel 3-58, Funchess 2-35, Wright 2-19, Duke 2-19, Frazier 2-16, McCaffrey 2-16, Artis-Payne 2-13, Barner 1-11, C.Anderson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 46.

