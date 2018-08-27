Listen Live Sports

Patriots QB Tom Brady hangs up on talk radio interview

August 27, 2018 3:50 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short his paid, weekly radio interview with Boston radio station WEEI on Monday when a host pressed him with questions about his fitness guru.

Trainer Alex Guerrero has been the source of a rift between Brady and coach Bill Belichick, who reportedly banned the trainer from the team’s sideline and plane. WEEI host Kirk Minihane asked Brady about Guerrero being spotted there the past week, and Brady said, “I said I don’t want to get into it.”

After a follow-up question, Brady said, “All right, guys. Have a great day. I’ll talk to you later.”

Brady also walked out of an interview session with reporters last month when asked about Guerrero, who also worked with receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

