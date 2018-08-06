Listen Live Sports

Patriots release WR Malcolm Mitchell

August 6, 2018 5:50 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have released receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick played in 14 regular-season games as a rookie, catching 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He caught six passes for 70 yards in the Super Bowl victory over Atlanta — five of them in the fourth quarter as the Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to force overtime.

But Mitchell, 25, spent all of last season on injured reserve.

He was released three days after the Patriots signed receiver Eric Decker as a free agent.

