Patterson says Michigan will have little bit of everything

August 23, 2018 6:45 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shea Patterson says Michigan’s offense will have a little bit of everything. He adds with a smile that he’s adjusting well to the team’s new scheme.

Patterson spoke to reporters Thursday night, making his first comments since being named the 14th-ranked Wolverines’ starting quarterback. Michigan opens Sept. 1 at No. 12 Notre Dame.

Jim Harbaugh is expected to make changes to his offense to take advantage of Patterson’s mobility and ability to throw on the move.

Patterson appealed to the NCAA to play this year after transferring from Mississippi. He threw for 3,000-plus yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 10 starts in two years at Ole Miss.

Patterson says he has become comfortable at Michigan after enduring a cold winter.

