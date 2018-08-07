Listen Live Sports

Pederson credits Sherman for advice that led him to coaching

August 7, 2018 10:58 am
 
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Sherman encouraged him to pursue a coaching career by starting out at the high school level to find out if he had a passion to teach the sport.

Pederson tells guest host Rob Maaddi in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now ” that his four years coaching at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, prepared him for the NFL and helped him become a Super Bowl champion coach.

Pederson also says he’s counting on the injured star players who missed the playoffs and the Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots to keep their teammates grounded and focused on becoming the ninth team to repeat.

AP NFL writer Barry Wilner talks about the Hall of Fame voting process that bothered Terrell Owens and led to T.O. throwing is own induction party.

AP Tennessee sports writer Teresa Walker describes the scene at Owens’ ceremony and discusses the Titans’ interest in safety Eric Reid.

Maaddi wraps up the podcast with his thoughts on millennials being blamed for the declining attendance in major league baseball.

