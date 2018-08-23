Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pena scores in 88th, Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 in Texas Derby

August 23, 2018 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronaldo Pena scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute, helping the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Thursday night in the Texas Derby.

Houston (7-11-7) ended a club-record five-game losing streak, but its winless stretch was extended to eight matches. Dallas (13-5-7) remains atop the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC.

Pena, a Venezuela striker playing in his fourth MLS match, took a pass at the top of the 18-yard box, split two defenders and sent in a shot past a diving Jimmy Maurer.

Five minutes prior, Michael Barrios scored for Dallas by winning a one-on-one battle for a glancing header and sending it through the legs of goalkeeper Joe Willis. Barrios has scored all five of his goals this season in the last five games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Six of the last seven games in the series have ended in draws — including the first meeting this season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech