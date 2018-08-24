Peyton Ramsey regains starting quarterback job for Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey will be the starting quarterback for Indiana in the Sept. 1 opener at Florida International — but he won’t have sophomore Morgan Ellison to hand the ball off to.

The Hoosiers announced Friday that Ellison has been suspended indefinitely and that linebacker Mo Burnam will be suspended for the opener.

Indiana did not say why it sidelined Ellison, who led Indiana with 704 yards rushing as a freshman a year ago.

Coach Tom Allen says Ramsey won the quarterback job over Brandon Dawkins, a graduate transfer from Arizona, and freshman Michael Penix Jr.

ague favorite Ohio State two weeks later.

