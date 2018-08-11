PGA Championship at a glance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A brief look at Saturday’s third round at the PGA Championship (all times EDT):

LEADING: Brooks Koepka shot 4-under 66 to finish at 12 under.

TRAILING: Adam Scott (65) was two shots behind, with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland another shot back.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods made five birdies on the front nine, then closed with 10 straight pars to shoot 66 and get within four shots of the lead.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Matt Wallace made the first hole-in-one of the tournament, using 5-iron to ace the 232-yard 16th hole.

SAND MAN: Gary Woodland was three off the lead when he went from one bunker, to another, then back again on the 10th hole. He hit his third bunker shot from a footprint because it hadn’t yet been raked. He made triple-bogey.

KEY STATISTIC: The cut was set at even par after the rain-delayed second round ended in the morning; it was the lowest score to make the cut in PGA history.

NOTEWORTHY: Phil Mickelson missed the cut, meaning he won’t automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993.

QUOTEWORTHY: “You can’t hide when you’re on the top of the leaderboard. So just try to get to the top of the leaderboard and work from there.” —Koepka.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT); 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

