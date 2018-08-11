PGA Championship Leader Cards

|Saturday
|At Bellerive Country Club
|St. Louis
|Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par Out
|443
|443
|454-35
|Gary Woodland
|432
|543
|444-33
|Kevin Kisner
|443
|443
|255-35
|Brooks Koepka
|332
|443
|444-31
|Rickie Fowler
|542
|443
|444-34
|Par In
|444
|344
|354-35-70—140
|Gary Woodland
|434
|354
|334-33-66—130
|Kevin Kisner
|334
|243
|343-29-64—131
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|243
|344-32-63—132
|Rickie Fowler
|334
|444
|344-33-67—132
