PGA Championship Leader Cards

Saturday At Bellerive Country Club St. Louis Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70 Second Round Par Out 443 443 454-35 Gary Woodland 432 543 444-33 Kevin Kisner 443 443 255-35 Brooks Koepka 332 443 444-31 Rickie Fowler 542 443 444-34 Par In 444 344 354-35-70—140 Gary Woodland 434 354 334-33-66—130 Kevin Kisner 334 243 343-29-64—131 Brooks Koepka 444 243 344-32-63—132 Rickie Fowler 334 444 344-33-67—132

