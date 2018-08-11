PGA Championship Leader Cards

|Saturday
|At Bellerive Country Club
|St. Louis
|Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Par Out
|443
|443
|454-35
|Brooks Koepka
|333
|433
|443-30
|Adam Scott
|442
|432
|444-31
|Jon Rahm
|443
|443
|354-34
|Rickie Fowler
|443
|442
|444-33
|Gary Woodland
|452
|443
|445-35
|Par In
|444
|344
|354-35-70—210
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|355
|344-36-66—198
|Adam Scott
|444
|345
|244-34-65—200
|Jon Rahm
|344
|344
|244-32-66—201
|Rickie Fowler
|544
|444
|344-36-59—201
|Gary Woodland
|743
|334
|354-36-71—201
