Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Championship Leader Cards

August 9, 2018 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Bellerive Country Club
St. Louis
Yardage: 7,316. Par: 70
First Round
Par Out 443 443 454-35
Gary Woodland 543 443 443-34
Rickie Fowler 342 443 344-31
Brandon Stone 343 443 444-33
Zach Johnson 443 443 443-33
Par In 444 344 354-35—70
Gary Woodland 433 334 244-30—64
Rickie Fowler 444 334 444-34—65
Brandon Stone 444 335 244-33—66
Zach Johnson 433 345 353-33—66

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech