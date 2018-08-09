PGA Championship Leader Cards

|Thursday
|At Bellerive Country Club
|St. Louis
|Yardage: 7,316. Par: 70
|First Round
|Par Out
|443
|443
|454-35
|Gary Woodland
|543
|443
|443-34
|Rickie Fowler
|342
|443
|344-31
|Brandon Stone
|343
|443
|444-33
|Zach Johnson
|443
|443
|443-33
|Par In
|444
|344
|354-35—70
|Gary Woodland
|433
|334
|244-30—64
|Rickie Fowler
|444
|334
|444-34—65
|Brandon Stone
|444
|335
|244-33—66
|Zach Johnson
|433
|345
|353-33—66
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.