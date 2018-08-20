Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

August 20, 2018 12:23 pm
 
Through Aug. 19
Trn Money
1. Jerry Kelly 15 $1,542,509
2. Miguel Angel Jiménez 15 $1,495,468
3. David Toms 15 $1,412,767
4. Bernhard Langer 16 $1,375,179
5. Scott McCarron 17 $1,215,608
6. Paul Broadhurst 16 $1,135,586
7. Vijay Singh 12 $1,077,200
8. Tim Petrovic 14 $997,713
9. Joe Durant 17 $937,098
10. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235
11. Gene Sauers 18 $783,131
12. Scott Parel 17 $709,945
13. Tom Lehman 16 $703,847
14. Jeff Maggert 15 $668,693
15. Bart Bryant 13 $664,312
16. Kevin Sutherland 17 $662,039
17. Kenny Perry 11 $652,092
18. Kirk Triplett 14 $636,813
19. Brandt Jobe 14 $627,203
20. Paul Goydos 17 $623,565
21. Colin Montgomerie 16 $574,690
22. Mark Calcavecchia 17 $566,232
23. Glen Day 16 $545,300
24. Wes Short, Jr. 17 $531,262
25. Lee Janzen 16 $528,483
26. Tom Pernice Jr. 17 $518,192
27. Woody Austin 17 $497,560
28. Marco Dawson 16 $482,561
29. Rocco Mediate 15 $471,397
30. Duffy Waldorf 18 $466,810
31. Billy Andrade 16 $463,603
32. Steve Flesch 15 $426,259
33. Scott Dunlap 16 $371,036
34. Jesper Parnevik 16 $367,598
35. Jeff Sluman 18 $357,679
36. Michael Bradley 13 $346,176
37. Bob Estes 8 $344,881
38. Doug Garwood 14 $343,552
39. Stephen Ames 16 $341,827
40. Jay Haas 15 $331,620
41. Billy Mayfair 15 $330,281
42. Tom Byrum 14 $317,139
43. David Frost 17 $316,755
44. Carlos Franco 17 $313,608
45. Jerry Smith 16 $307,027
46. Kent Jones 13 $273,014
47. Scott Verplank 16 $270,319
48. Corey Pavin 15 $264,339
49. Tommy Tolles 13 $263,580
50. Clark Dennis 9 $252,888

