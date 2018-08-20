PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Aug. 19
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Jerry Kelly
|15
|$1,542,509
|2. Miguel Angel Jiménez
|15
|$1,495,468
|3. David Toms
|15
|$1,412,767
|4. Bernhard Langer
|16
|$1,375,179
|5. Scott McCarron
|17
|$1,215,608
|6. Paul Broadhurst
|16
|$1,135,586
|7. Vijay Singh
|12
|$1,077,200
|8. Tim Petrovic
|14
|$997,713
|9. Joe Durant
|17
|$937,098
|10. Steve Stricker
|6
|$926,235
|11. Gene Sauers
|18
|$783,131
|12. Scott Parel
|17
|$709,945
|13. Tom Lehman
|16
|$703,847
|14. Jeff Maggert
|15
|$668,693
|15. Bart Bryant
|13
|$664,312
|16. Kevin Sutherland
|17
|$662,039
|17. Kenny Perry
|11
|$652,092
|18. Kirk Triplett
|14
|$636,813
|19. Brandt Jobe
|14
|$627,203
|20. Paul Goydos
|17
|$623,565
|21. Colin Montgomerie
|16
|$574,690
|22. Mark Calcavecchia
|17
|$566,232
|23. Glen Day
|16
|$545,300
|24. Wes Short, Jr.
|17
|$531,262
|25. Lee Janzen
|16
|$528,483
|26. Tom Pernice Jr.
|17
|$518,192
|27. Woody Austin
|17
|$497,560
|28. Marco Dawson
|16
|$482,561
|29. Rocco Mediate
|15
|$471,397
|30. Duffy Waldorf
|18
|$466,810
|31. Billy Andrade
|16
|$463,603
|32. Steve Flesch
|15
|$426,259
|33. Scott Dunlap
|16
|$371,036
|34. Jesper Parnevik
|16
|$367,598
|35. Jeff Sluman
|18
|$357,679
|36. Michael Bradley
|13
|$346,176
|37. Bob Estes
|8
|$344,881
|38. Doug Garwood
|14
|$343,552
|39. Stephen Ames
|16
|$341,827
|40. Jay Haas
|15
|$331,620
|41. Billy Mayfair
|15
|$330,281
|42. Tom Byrum
|14
|$317,139
|43. David Frost
|17
|$316,755
|44. Carlos Franco
|17
|$313,608
|45. Jerry Smith
|16
|$307,027
|46. Kent Jones
|13
|$273,014
|47. Scott Verplank
|16
|$270,319
|48. Corey Pavin
|15
|$264,339
|49. Tommy Tolles
|13
|$263,580
|50. Clark Dennis
|9
|$252,888
