PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Aug. 19 Trn Money 1. Jerry Kelly 15 $1,542,509 2. Miguel Angel Jiménez 15 $1,495,468 3. David Toms 15 $1,412,767 4. Bernhard Langer 16 $1,375,179 5. Scott McCarron 17 $1,215,608 6. Paul Broadhurst 16 $1,135,586 7. Vijay Singh 12 $1,077,200 8. Tim Petrovic 14 $997,713 9. Joe Durant 17 $937,098 10. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235 11. Gene Sauers 18 $783,131 12. Scott Parel 17 $709,945 13. Tom Lehman 16 $703,847 14. Jeff Maggert 15 $668,693 15. Bart Bryant 13 $664,312 16. Kevin Sutherland 17 $662,039 17. Kenny Perry 11 $652,092 18. Kirk Triplett 14 $636,813 19. Brandt Jobe 14 $627,203 20. Paul Goydos 17 $623,565 21. Colin Montgomerie 16 $574,690 22. Mark Calcavecchia 17 $566,232 23. Glen Day 16 $545,300 24. Wes Short, Jr. 17 $531,262 25. Lee Janzen 16 $528,483 26. Tom Pernice Jr. 17 $518,192 27. Woody Austin 17 $497,560 28. Marco Dawson 16 $482,561 29. Rocco Mediate 15 $471,397 30. Duffy Waldorf 18 $466,810 31. Billy Andrade 16 $463,603 32. Steve Flesch 15 $426,259 33. Scott Dunlap 16 $371,036 34. Jesper Parnevik 16 $367,598 35. Jeff Sluman 18 $357,679 36. Michael Bradley 13 $346,176 37. Bob Estes 8 $344,881 38. Doug Garwood 14 $343,552 39. Stephen Ames 16 $341,827 40. Jay Haas 15 $331,620 41. Billy Mayfair 15 $330,281 42. Tom Byrum 14 $317,139 43. David Frost 17 $316,755 44. Carlos Franco 17 $313,608 45. Jerry Smith 16 $307,027 46. Kent Jones 13 $273,014 47. Scott Verplank 16 $270,319 48. Corey Pavin 15 $264,339 49. Tommy Tolles 13 $263,580 50. Clark Dennis 9 $252,888

