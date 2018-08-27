PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Aug. 26 Trn Money 1. Miguel Angel Jiménez 16 $1,634,068 2. Jerry Kelly 16 $1,587,134 3. Bernhard Langer 17 $1,419,804 4. David Toms 16 $1,417,597 5. Scott McCarron 18 $1,295,408 6. Paul Broadhurst 17 $1,147,004 7. Vijay Singh 12 $1,077,200 8. Scott Parel 18 $1,024,945 9. Tim Petrovic 15 $1,001,388 10. Joe Durant 18 $981,723 11. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235 12. Kevin Sutherland 18 $846,839 13. Gene Sauers 19 $794,550 14. Tom Lehman 16 $703,847 15. Jeff Maggert 16 $686,123 16. Bart Bryant 14 $672,712 17. Kenny Perry 12 $669,522 18. Kirk Triplett 15 $651,618 19. Paul Goydos 18 $631,965 20. Brandt Jobe 14 $627,203 21. Tom Pernice Jr. 18 $618,992 22. Colin Montgomerie 17 $609,340 23. Mark Calcavecchia 18 $572,532 24. Glen Day 17 $550,130 25. Lee Janzen 17 $549,011 26. Wes Short, Jr. 18 $532,984 27. Billy Andrade 17 $523,803 28. Woody Austin 18 $523,726 29. Duffy Waldorf 19 $501,460 30. Marco Dawson 17 $487,391 31. Rocco Mediate 16 $479,797 32. Scott Dunlap 17 $450,836 33. Steve Flesch 16 $431,089 34. Bob Estes 9 $405,081 35. Jesper Parnevik 17 $402,248 36. Ken Tanigawa 14 $388,870 37. Stephen Ames 17 $386,452 38. Jeff Sluman 19 $362,509 39. Doug Garwood 15 $358,357 40. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595 41. Billy Mayfair 16 $350,808 42. Kent Jones 14 $333,214 43. Jay Haas 15 $331,620 44. Jerry Smith 17 $327,554 45. Carlos Franco 18 $325,027 46. David Frost 18 $320,430 47. Tom Byrum 15 $320,079 48. Tommy Tolles 14 $289,746 49. Scott Verplank 17 $273,994 50. Corey Pavin 15 $264,339

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.