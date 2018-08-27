PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Aug. 26
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Miguel Angel Jiménez
|16
|$1,634,068
|2. Jerry Kelly
|16
|$1,587,134
|3. Bernhard Langer
|17
|$1,419,804
|4. David Toms
|16
|$1,417,597
|5. Scott McCarron
|18
|$1,295,408
|6. Paul Broadhurst
|17
|$1,147,004
|7. Vijay Singh
|12
|$1,077,200
|8. Scott Parel
|18
|$1,024,945
|9. Tim Petrovic
|15
|$1,001,388
|10. Joe Durant
|18
|$981,723
|11. Steve Stricker
|6
|$926,235
|12. Kevin Sutherland
|18
|$846,839
|13. Gene Sauers
|19
|$794,550
|14. Tom Lehman
|16
|$703,847
|15. Jeff Maggert
|16
|$686,123
|16. Bart Bryant
|14
|$672,712
|17. Kenny Perry
|12
|$669,522
|18. Kirk Triplett
|15
|$651,618
|19. Paul Goydos
|18
|$631,965
|20. Brandt Jobe
|14
|$627,203
|21. Tom Pernice Jr.
|18
|$618,992
|22. Colin Montgomerie
|17
|$609,340
|23. Mark Calcavecchia
|18
|$572,532
|24. Glen Day
|17
|$550,130
|25. Lee Janzen
|17
|$549,011
|26. Wes Short, Jr.
|18
|$532,984
|27. Billy Andrade
|17
|$523,803
|28. Woody Austin
|18
|$523,726
|29. Duffy Waldorf
|19
|$501,460
|30. Marco Dawson
|17
|$487,391
|31. Rocco Mediate
|16
|$479,797
|32. Scott Dunlap
|17
|$450,836
|33. Steve Flesch
|16
|$431,089
|34. Bob Estes
|9
|$405,081
|35. Jesper Parnevik
|17
|$402,248
|36. Ken Tanigawa
|14
|$388,870
|37. Stephen Ames
|17
|$386,452
|38. Jeff Sluman
|19
|$362,509
|39. Doug Garwood
|15
|$358,357
|40. Michael Bradley
|14
|$357,595
|41. Billy Mayfair
|16
|$350,808
|42. Kent Jones
|14
|$333,214
|43. Jay Haas
|15
|$331,620
|44. Jerry Smith
|17
|$327,554
|45. Carlos Franco
|18
|$325,027
|46. David Frost
|18
|$320,430
|47. Tom Byrum
|15
|$320,079
|48. Tommy Tolles
|14
|$289,746
|49. Scott Verplank
|17
|$273,994
|50. Corey Pavin
|15
|$264,339
