Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

August 27, 2018 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Aug. 26
Trn Money
1. Miguel Angel Jiménez 16 $1,634,068
2. Jerry Kelly 16 $1,587,134
3. Bernhard Langer 17 $1,419,804
4. David Toms 16 $1,417,597
5. Scott McCarron 18 $1,295,408
6. Paul Broadhurst 17 $1,147,004
7. Vijay Singh 12 $1,077,200
8. Scott Parel 18 $1,024,945
9. Tim Petrovic 15 $1,001,388
10. Joe Durant 18 $981,723
11. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235
12. Kevin Sutherland 18 $846,839
13. Gene Sauers 19 $794,550
14. Tom Lehman 16 $703,847
15. Jeff Maggert 16 $686,123
16. Bart Bryant 14 $672,712
17. Kenny Perry 12 $669,522
18. Kirk Triplett 15 $651,618
19. Paul Goydos 18 $631,965
20. Brandt Jobe 14 $627,203
21. Tom Pernice Jr. 18 $618,992
22. Colin Montgomerie 17 $609,340
23. Mark Calcavecchia 18 $572,532
24. Glen Day 17 $550,130
25. Lee Janzen 17 $549,011
26. Wes Short, Jr. 18 $532,984
27. Billy Andrade 17 $523,803
28. Woody Austin 18 $523,726
29. Duffy Waldorf 19 $501,460
30. Marco Dawson 17 $487,391
31. Rocco Mediate 16 $479,797
32. Scott Dunlap 17 $450,836
33. Steve Flesch 16 $431,089
34. Bob Estes 9 $405,081
35. Jesper Parnevik 17 $402,248
36. Ken Tanigawa 14 $388,870
37. Stephen Ames 17 $386,452
38. Jeff Sluman 19 $362,509
39. Doug Garwood 15 $358,357
40. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595
41. Billy Mayfair 16 $350,808
42. Kent Jones 14 $333,214
43. Jay Haas 15 $331,620
44. Jerry Smith 17 $327,554
45. Carlos Franco 18 $325,027
46. David Frost 18 $320,430
47. Tom Byrum 15 $320,079
48. Tommy Tolles 14 $289,746
49. Scott Verplank 17 $273,994
50. Corey Pavin 15 $264,339

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech