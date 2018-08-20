Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Statistics

August 20, 2018 12:23 pm
 
Through Aug. 19
Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Jerry Kelly, (15), $ 1, 542,509. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (15), $ 1, 495,468. 3, David Toms, (15), $ 1, 412,767. 4, Bernhard Langer, (16), $ 1, 375,179. 5, Scott McCarron, (17), $ 1, 215,608. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (16), $ 1, 135,586. 7, Vijay Singh, (12), $ 1, 077,200. 8, Tim Petrovic, (14), $997,713. 9, Joe Durant, (17), $937,098. 10, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.30. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.44. 4, David Toms, 69.54. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.58. 6, Kenny Perry, 69.65. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.67. 8, Vijay Singh, 69.76. 9, Joe Durant, 69.77. 10, Tim Petrovic, 69.80.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 300.2. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, John Daly, 295.9. 4, Scott Parel, 295.4. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 293.7. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 293.4. 7, Scott McCarron, 292.6. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 291.0. 9, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 10, Woody Austin, 288.3.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 81.53%. 2, Scott Dunlap, 79.19%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 4, Tom Lehman, 78.11%. 5, Gene Sauers, 78.06%. 6, Paul Goydos, 77.83%. 7, Kirk Triplett, 77.55%. 8, Joe Durant, 77.05%. 9, Olin Browne, 76.89%. 10, Glen Day, 76.81%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kenny Perry, 78.42%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 78.41%. 3, Tom Lehman, 78.35%. 4, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.85%. 6, Jeff Sluman, 76.79%. 7, Gene Sauers, 75.97%. 8, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Scott Dunlap, 74.81%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 23. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly, 31. 4, Joe Durant, 35. 5, Tom Lehman, 36. 6, Kirk Triplett, 37. 7, Doug Garwood, 39. 8, Scott Dunlap, 42. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 43. 10, Bart Bryant, 44.

Putting Average

1, Joe Durant, 1.723. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 1.729. 4, Glen Day, 1.730. 5, Todd Hamilton, 1.732. 6, Paul Goydos, 1.737. 7 (tie), David Toms and Brandt Jobe, 1.739. 9 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Scott Parel, 1.740.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 4.15. 2, Bart Bryant, 4.13. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 4.10. 4, Scott Parel, 4.08. 5, Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 6 (tie), Jerry Kelly, Scott McCarron and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.04. 9, John Daly, 4.03. 10, Tom Pernice Jr., 3.98.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kenny Perry, 90.0. 2, Lee Janzen, 113.1. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 118.3. 4, Tommy Armour III, 120.0. 5, Vijay Singh, 122.4. 6, Rocco Mediate, 123.0. 7, Scott McCarron, 123.4. 8, Ken Tanigawa, 133.2. 9, John Daly, 139.5. 10, Carlos Franco, 141.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Lee Janzen, 62.50%. 3, Tim Petrovic, 61.90%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 60.34%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.62%. 6, Jesper Parnevik, 58.49%. 7, Kent Jones, 56.76%. 8 (tie), Mike Goodes and Marco Dawson, 56.41%. 10, Scott Verplank, 56.10%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Joe Durant, 94. 2, Jerry Kelly, 97. 3, Bernhard Langer, 109. 4, Kenny Perry, 126. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 128. 6, Scott McCarron, 136. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 145. 8, Brandt Jobe, 149. 9, David Toms, 156. 10, Lee Janzen, 168.

