PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Aug. 26 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (16), $1,634,068. 2, Jerry Kelly, (16), $1,587,134. 3, Bernhard Langer, (17), $1,419,804. 4, David Toms, (16), $1,417,597. 5, Scott McCarron, (18), $1,295,408. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (17), $1,147,004. 7, Vijay Singh, (12), $1,077,200. 8, Scott Parel, (18), $1,024,945. 9, Tim Petrovic, (15), $1,001, 388. 10, Joe Durant, (18), $981, 723.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.20. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.41. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.51. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.53. 6, David Toms, 69.69. 7, Kenny Perry, 69.70. 8, Joe Durant, 69.73. 9, Vijay Singh, 69.76. 10, Scott Parel, 69.78.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 303.5. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, Scott Parel, 296.9. 4 (tie), John Daly and Ken Tanigawa, 295.9. 6, Wes Short, Jr., 294.3. 7, Scott McCarron, 293.9. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 292.8. 9, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 10, Woody Austin, 290.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 81.48%. 2, Jerry Kelly, 79.02%. 3, Scott Dunlap, 78.68%. 4, Tom Lehman, 78.11%. 5, Paul Goydos, 77.88%. 6, Glen Day, 77.80%. 7, Gene Sauers, 77.35%. 8, Kirk Triplett, 77.26%. 9, Olin Browne, 77.14%. 10, Rocco Mediate, 77.01%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.96%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.35%. 3, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 4, Kenny Perry, 77.59%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.35%. 6, Jeff Sluman, 76.04%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 75.65%. 8, Gene Sauers, 75.51%. 9, Scott Dunlap, 74.76%. 10, Joe Durant, 74.54%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 24. 2, Jerry Kelly, 31. 3, Bernhard Langer, 35. 4, Kirk Triplett, 36. 5, Tom Lehman, 40. 6, Doug Garwood, 41. 7, Joe Durant, 42. 8 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron, 43. 10, Bart Bryant, 44.

Putting Average

1, Joe Durant, 1.717. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.722. 3, Scott Parel, 1.731. 4, Gary Hallberg, 1.732. 5, Glen Day, 1.733. 6, Todd Hamilton, 1.734. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 1.735. 8 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Brandt Jobe, 1.739. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.743.

Birdie Average

1, Scott Parel, 4.24. 2, Bernhard Langer, 4.14. 3 (tie), Tom Pernice Jr., Wes Short, Jr., Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.08. 7 (tie), Bart Bryant, Brandt Jobe and Scott McCarron, 4.07. 10, Joe Durant, 4.04.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kenny Perry, 84.9. 2, Scott McCarron, 102.0. 3, Lee Janzen, 120.9. 4, Vijay Singh, 122.4. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 126.0. 6, Tommy Armour III, 129.0. 7, Bernhard Langer, 131.1. 8, Rocco Mediate, 132.0. 9, Fran Quinn, 135.0. 10, John Daly, 139.5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 65.85%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.90%. 3, Lee Janzen, 61.11%. 4, Tim Petrovic, 60.42%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 59.68%. 6, Larry Mize, 56.86%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 56.67%. 8, David Frost, 56.45%. 9, Kent Jones, 56.10%. 10, Joe Durant, 55.00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Joe Durant, 96. 2, Jerry Kelly, 101. 3, Bernhard Langer, 114. 4, Scott McCarron, 118. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 121. 6, Brandt Jobe, 151. 7, Kenny Perry, 152. 8, Lee Janzen, 155. 9, Scott Parel, 162. 10, David Toms, 167.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.