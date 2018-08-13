PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Aug. 5 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Jerry Kelly, (15), $1,542,509. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (14), $1,485,013. 3, David Toms, (15), $1,412,767. 4, Bernhard Langer, (15), $1,328,029. 5, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,201,770. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (15), $1,100,736. 7, Vijay Singh, (12), $1,077,200. 8, Tim Petrovic, (14), $997,713. 9, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235. 10, Joe Durant, (16), $875,598.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.20. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.49. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.53. 5, David Toms, 69.54. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 69.65. 7, Vijay Singh, 69.76. 8, Tim Petrovic, 69.80. 9, Kenny Perry, 69.81. 10, Joe Durant, 69.86.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 301.1. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, John Daly, 296.1. 4, Scott Parel, 295.9. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 294.1. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 294.0. 7, Scott McCarron, 293.6. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 291.9. 9, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 10, Woody Austin, 289.6.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 81.36%. 2, Scott Dunlap, 78.70%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 4, Gene Sauers, 78.19%. 5, Olin Browne, 78.14%. 6, Tom Lehman, 78.11%. 7, Paul Goydos, 77.95%. 8, Kirk Triplett, 77.55%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 77.43%. 10, Joe Durant, 76.94%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Sutherland, 79.00%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.35%. 3, Kenny Perry, 78.02%. 4, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.26%. 6, Gene Sauers, 76.10%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 76.06%. 8, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Joe Durant, 74.87%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 24. 2, Bernhard Langer, 28. 3, Jerry Kelly, 33. 4, Joe Durant, 36. 5, Scott McCarron, 37. 6 (tie), Tom Lehman and Scott Dunlap, 40. 8, Kirk Triplett, 41. 9, Doug Garwood, 43. 10, 2 tied with Bart Bryant, 44.

Putting Average

1, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 2, Todd Hamilton, 1.726. 3, Glen Day, 1.727. 4, Joe Durant, 1.728. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 1.729. 6 (tie), David Toms, Brandt Jobe and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.739. 9, Tim Petrovic, 1.740. 10, Scott Parel, 1.746.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 4.13. 2, John Daly, 4.10. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 4.09. 4, Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 5, Scott McCarron, 4.06. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.05. 7, Jerry Kelly, 4.04. 8 (tie), Bart Bryant and Scott Parel, 4.00. 10, Tom Pernice Jr., 3.98.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kenny Perry, 81.0. 2, Lee Janzen, 105.4. 3 (tie), Vijay Singh and Ken Tanigawa, 122.4. 5, Rocco Mediate, 123.0. 6, Wes Short, Jr., 129.0. 7, John Daly, 130.5. 8, Carlos Franco, 132.0. 9, Tommy Armour III, 133.2. 10, Bernhard Langer, 135.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Tim Petrovic, 61.90%. 3, Lee Janzen, 61.70%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.62%. 6, Jesper Parnevik, 57.69%. 7, Mike Goodes, 56.76%. 8, Scott Verplank, 56.10%. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Kent Jones, 55.56%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Jerry Kelly, 100. 2, Joe Durant, 101. 3, Bernhard Langer, 106. 4, Scott McCarron, 111. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 122. 6, Kenny Perry, 143. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 147. 8, Brandt Jobe, 151. 9, David Toms, 159. 10, Lee Janzen, 176.

