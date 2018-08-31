Listen Live Sports

Phillies 2, Cubs 1, 10 innings,

August 31, 2018 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy 2b 5 0 2 0 Quinn rf-cf 4 1 1 0
J.Baez ss 5 1 2 1 Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 1
Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0
Almora cf 5 0 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0
Cntrras c 2 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b-ss 4 1 1 1
I.Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Kingery ss 3 0 0 0
Qintana p 2 0 2 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0
L Stlla ph 1 0 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Cratini ph 1 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 2 0 0 0
D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0
J.Btsta rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 32 2 5 2
Chicago 000 010 000 0—1
Philadelphia 000 001 000 1—2

E_Franco (14). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Chicago 10, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Quinn (5). HR_J.Baez (29), A.Cabrera (21). CS_Almora (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana 6 3 1 1 1 7
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
De La Rosa 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cishek L,4-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Pivetta 5 5 1 1 3 6
Arano 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Dominguez 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2
Neshek W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Neris pitched to 1 batter in the 10th

WP_Dominguez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:23. A_22,556 (43,647).

