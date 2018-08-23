Phillies 2, Nationals 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Cabrera ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Franco 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.279
|Kingery ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|4
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Harper cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kieboom c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Wieters ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200—2
|3
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Kieboom in the 8th. b-lined out for Suero in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 4, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (11), Reynolds (4), Kieboom (5). HR_Herrera (20), off Scherzer. RBIs_Herrera 2 (64). CS_Hernandez (4). S_Nola, Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 0 for 4.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 15-3
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|102
|2.13
|Neshek, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.06
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 16-6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|10
|109
|2.13
|Suero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.31
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|6.12
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:41. A_29,475 (41,313).
