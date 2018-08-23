Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 2, Nationals 0

August 23, 2018 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Cabrera ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Franco 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .279
Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Herrera cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .266
Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .063
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 2 3 2 4 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Turner ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269
Harper cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Reynolds 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Kieboom c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .202
a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Wieters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 10
Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 3 0
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-struck out for Kieboom in the 8th. b-lined out for Suero in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (11), Reynolds (4), Kieboom (5). HR_Herrera (20), off Scherzer. RBIs_Herrera 2 (64). CS_Hernandez (4). S_Nola, Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 0 for 4.

Advertisement
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 15-3 8 5 0 0 1 9 102 2.13
Neshek, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.06
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, L, 16-6 7 2 2 2 4 10 109 2.13
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.31
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 6.12

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:41. A_29,475 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech