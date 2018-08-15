Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Red Sox 4

August 15, 2018 11:11 pm
 
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0
Holt 2b 3 1 2 0 Bour 1b 5 1 2 0
E.Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 1 0
Mreland 1b 5 0 1 3 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 0
J.Mrtin rf 3 1 1 0 N.Wllms rf 4 1 2 0
Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 3 3 3
Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1
Leon c 4 0 1 0 Vlasqez p 0 0 0 0
Eovaldi p 1 1 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn ph 1 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Pmeranz p 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna ph 1 0 1 1
Betts ph 1 0 1 1 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Vlazqez p 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0
Kingery ph 0 0 0 1
Loup p 0 0 0 0
Pivetta ph 1 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 36 7 12 7
Boston 003 000 010—4
Philadelphia 000 301 30x—7

E_Bour (4), W.Ramos (5), Devers (21). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Moreland (18), W.Ramos 2 (16). 3B_W.Ramos (1). CS_Holt (5). SF_Kingery (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 5 7 3 1 0 5
Kelly L,4-1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Pomeranz 1 4 3 3 1 1
Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Velasquez 2 1-3 4 3 3 4 2
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Hunter W,4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loup H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neshek 2-3 3 1 0 0 0
Dominguez S,13-16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Velasquez (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_35,266 (43,647).

