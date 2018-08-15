Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 7, Red Sox 4

August 15, 2018 11:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298
Holt 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .268
e-Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Moreland 1b 5 0 1 3 0 2 .254
Martinez rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .333
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Leon c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Eovaldi p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .125
c-Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Betts ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .352
Velazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 10 4 4 6
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Bour 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Cabrera ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .270
Hoskins lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Williams rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .263
Ramos c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .303
Herrera cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .277
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Santana ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .215
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Kingery ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .223
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Pivetta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .121
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 36 7 12 7 2 8
Boston 003 000 010—4 10 1
Philadelphia 000 301 30x—7 12 2

a-lined out for Neris in the 3rd. b-singled for Davis in the 4th. c-grounded out for Eovaldi in the 6th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Hunter in the 6th. e-grounded out for Holt in the 7th. f-grounded out for Loup in the 7th. g-singled for Pomeranz in the 8th.

E_Devers (21), Bour (4), Ramos (5). LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Moreland (18), Ramos 2 (16). 3B_Ramos (1). RBIs_Moreland 3 (61), Betts (64), Ramos 3 (56), Herrera (62), Franco (59), Santana (67), Kingery (31). CS_Holt (5). SF_Kingery.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Benintendi 2, Devers 3, Pearce); Philadelphia 1 (Pivetta). RISP_Boston 3 for 11; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Herrera, Hoskins. GIDP_Bogaerts, Nunez.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 7 3 1 0 5 86 3.62
Kelly, L, 4-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 4.29
Pomeranz 1 4 3 3 1 1 32 6.34
Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.77
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 2 1-3 4 3 3 4 2 63 4.12
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.12
Morgan 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 4.33
Hunter, W, 4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.97
Loup, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.78
Neshek 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 12 0.64
Dominguez, S, 13-16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.32

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 3-0, Hunter 2-1, Dominguez 3-0. HBP_Velasquez (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_35,266 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech