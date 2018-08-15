Phillies 7, Red Sox 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|e-Nunez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.254
|Martinez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Leon c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Eovaldi p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|c-Pearce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Betts ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.352
|Velazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|4
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bour 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cabrera ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Ramos c
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.303
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Santana ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Kingery ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Pivetta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|2
|8
|Boston
|003
|000
|010—4
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|301
|30x—7
|12
|2
a-lined out for Neris in the 3rd. b-singled for Davis in the 4th. c-grounded out for Eovaldi in the 6th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Hunter in the 6th. e-grounded out for Holt in the 7th. f-grounded out for Loup in the 7th. g-singled for Pomeranz in the 8th.
E_Devers (21), Bour (4), Ramos (5). LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Moreland (18), Ramos 2 (16). 3B_Ramos (1). RBIs_Moreland 3 (61), Betts (64), Ramos 3 (56), Herrera (62), Franco (59), Santana (67), Kingery (31). CS_Holt (5). SF_Kingery.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Benintendi 2, Devers 3, Pearce); Philadelphia 1 (Pivetta). RISP_Boston 3 for 11; Philadelphia 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Herrera, Hoskins. GIDP_Bogaerts, Nunez.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|7
|3
|1
|0
|5
|86
|3.62
|Kelly, L, 4-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|4.29
|Pomeranz
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|32
|6.34
|Velazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.77
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|63
|4.12
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.75
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.12
|Morgan
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.33
|Hunter, W, 4-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.97
|Loup, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.78
|Neshek
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.64
|Dominguez, S, 13-16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.32
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 3-0, Hunter 2-1, Dominguez 3-0. HBP_Velasquez (Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.
T_3:27. A_35,266 (43,647).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.