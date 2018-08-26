Listen Live Sports

Phillies 8, Blue Jays 3

August 26, 2018 4:41 pm
 
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 0 0 McKnney lf 3 1 2 0
Hoskins lf 3 2 2 1 Grrl Jr 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 2 K.Mrles 1b 3 1 1 2
W.Ramos c 5 1 4 3 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
N.Wllms rf 5 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 1
A.Cbrra dh 5 1 2 0 R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 T.Hrnnd dh 4 0 0 0
Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 8 14 8 Totals 32 3 7 3
Philadelphia 212 000 030—8
Toronto 002 000 010—3

DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B_W.Ramos (19), N.Williams (10), A.Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR_Hoskins (26), C.Santana (19), W.Ramos (15), Franco (22), K.Morales (21), Grichuk (18). SF_C.Santana (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez W,9-9 5 3 2 2 3 6
Garcia H,13 1 2 0 0 0 0
Neris H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Hunter 1 1 1 1 1 0
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Estrada L,7-10 2 7 5 5 4 2
Shafer 3 0 0 0 1 1
Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 0
Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0
Clippard 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Biagini 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

M.Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd

WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:17. A_28,209 (53,506).

