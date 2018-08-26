Phillies 8, Blue Jays 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .259 Hoskins lf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .254 Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .221 Ramos c 5 1 4 3 0 1 .311 Williams rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Cabrera dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .265 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .276 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .229 Totals 38 8 14 8 7 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .370 Gurriel Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .307 Morales 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .264 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .232 Martin 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .237 Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Totals 32 3 7 3 4 11

Philadelphia 212 000 030—8 14 0 Toronto 002 000 010—3 7 0

LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Ramos (19), Williams (10), Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR_Hoskins (26), off Estrada; Santana (19), off Estrada; Franco (22), off Estrada; Ramos (15), off Clippard; Morales (21), off Velasquez; Grichuk (18), off Hunter. RBIs_Hoskins (81), Santana 2 (73), Ramos 3 (61), Franco 2 (66), Morales 2 (53), Grichuk (45). SF_Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Santana, Williams 3, Franco, Herrera 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Morales). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Hernandez, Franco, Pillar.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Morales), (Diaz, Morales).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 9-9 5 3 2 2 3 6 84 4.05 Garcia, H, 13 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.93 Neris, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 5.65 Hunter 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.83 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.15 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 7-10 2 7 5 5 4 2 71 5.18 Shafer 3 0 0 0 1 1 37 0.00 Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 5.09 Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 4.25 Clippard 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 20 3.94 Biagini 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.74

Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0. WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:17. A_28,209 (53,506).

