Picault, Elliott help Union beat Revolution 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored on a penalty kick and Jack Elliott had his first career multi-goal game to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night.

Picault converted from the spot in the 76th minute, after New England’s Antonio Delamea was called for a hand ball in the area, to give Philadelphia (9-11-3) a 3-2 lead.

Elliott, a 22-year-old defender who came in with one career goal, opened the scoring in the 14th minute. After Cory Burke’s header, off a cross by C.J. Sapong, ricocheted off the post, Picault’s shot from the top-left corner of the area was tapped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Matt Turner. Following the ensuing corner kick, Elliott back-heeled an entry from Haris Medunjanin into a wide-open net.

Elliott made it 2-0 when Picault’s long-range bounced off the post and then deflected off the back of a diving Turner directly to Elliott for the tap in from point-blank range in the 24th.

Advertisement

New England’s Andrew Farrell first-timed a left-footer, which deflected off a defender, in the opening seconds of the second half to make it 2-1 and Wilfried Zahibo’s header, off a free kick by Diego Fagundez, tied it a 2 in the 64th minute.

New England (7-8-8) is winless in its last six games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.