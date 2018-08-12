Picault, Elliott lead Union past Revolution, 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored on a penalty kick and Jack Elliott had his first multi-goal game to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night.

Picault converted from the spot in the 76th minute, after New England’s Antonio Delamea was called for a hand ball in the area, to give Philadelphia (9-11-3) a 3-2 lead.

Elliott, a 22-year-old defender who came in with one career goal, opened the scoring in the 14th minute. He made it 2-0from point-blank range in the 24th.

New England’s Andrew Farrell first-timed a left-footer in the opening seconds of the second half to make it 2-1, and Wilfried Zahibo’s header tied it a 2 in the 64th.

New England (7-8-8) is winless in its last six games.

WHITECAPS 2, TIMBERS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Cristian Techera each scored for Vancouver, snapping a 15-match unbeaten streak for Portland.

The Timbers (10-3-8) had not dropped a league match since losing 3-2 at Orlando City on April 8. The 15-match streak was the longest in MLS this season and equaled a franchise record for Portland.

Diego Valeri scored on a second-half penalty kick for the Timbers, who lost at home for the first time this season.

Kamara gave the Whitecaps (9-9-6) the early lead with a header off a free kick in the 14th minute.

In the 43rd minute, Techera scored from close range in his 100th MLS appearance to put the Whitecaps up 2-0.

Valeri got another chance in the 71st minute, this time scoring on a penalty kick against Stefan Marinovic for his ninth goal of the season. His free kick in the 89th minute was slapped away by Marinovic.

RAPIDS 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nana Boateng scored his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute lift Colorado past 10-man San Jose.

Boateng took Edgar Castillo’s short pass and found some room in the penalty area before cutting back a shot that skipped though two defenders and outside the reach of the goalkeeper.

Shea Salinas was sent off in the 88th minute for throwing a reactive elbow that hit Dillon Serna in the face. Serna was given a yellow card for the instigating foul against Salinas.

Tommy Smith opened the scoring for Colorado (6-12-5) in the 24th minute. Magnus Eriksson converted a penalty for San Jose (3-13-7) in the 58th minute.

RED BULLS 1, FIRE 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored and Luis Robles had his eighth shutout of the season in New York’s victory over Chicago.

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Daniel Royer stole a pass from Chicago’s Dax McCarty at the top corner of the area and tapped it to Wright-Phillips for the finish with the outside of his right foot. He has 15 goals this season.

The Red Bulls (15-6-2) have won five of their last six. Chicago (6-14-5) has lost seven in a row.

SPORTING KC 2, LAFC 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez scored to help Sporting Kansas City beat Los Angeles FC.

Fernandes opened the scoring in the 17th minute, settling Diego Rubio’s pass with his first touch and finishing a left-footed shot just inside the far post. Sanchez doubled the lead in the 66th minute, converting from the spot after Felipe Gutierrez drew a penalty against Dejan Jakovic.

Sporting (11-6-6) won back-to-back road games for just the second time since 2015. LAFC (10-7-6) is winless, while scoring just four goals, in its last five after a five-game unbeaten streak.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, LA GALAXY 2, TIE

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romario Ibarra scored in the 84th minute to help Minnesota finish with a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles.

Abu Danladi ran behind Ibson’s well-played through ball and crossed it to a streaking Ibarra for the equalizer.

Sebastian Lletget gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute, driving diagonally into the area and hooking a shot around the goalkeeper. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a free kick crash off the crossbar in the 80th minute that would have given LA a two-goal lead.

The Galaxy (10-8-5) have just one loss since the end of May. Minnesota United (9-13-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.

CREW 1, DYNAMO 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Columbus beat Houston.

Zardes chest-trapped Harrison Afful’s diagonal ball off the first bounce and volleyed it past goalkeeper Joe Willis for his 14th goal of the season.

Zack Steffen made five saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

Columbus (11-7-6) has won three in a row. Houston (7-10-6) is winless in its last six matches, including four consecutive losses.

IMPACT 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jukka Raitala tied it in the 55th minute with a long-distance blast and Montreal held on for the draw with Real Salt Lake.

Joao Plata opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 26th minute, slotting it in the lower left corner with goalkeeper Evan Bush going the wrong way.

Real Salt Lake (10-9-5) is unbeaten in its last four matches and has scored in 18 consecutive home matches, going 14-1-3 during that span. Montreal (9-13-3) snapped a three-game winless streak.

