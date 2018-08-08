Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 9 2 .818 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 5 .545 3 Helena (Brewers) 6 5 .545 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 1 10 .091 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 8 4 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 4 .667 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 6 .455 2½ Orem (Angels) 2 9 .182 5½

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Ogden at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Ogden at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

