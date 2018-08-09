Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Ogden at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Ogden at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Billings, 8:05 p.m.
Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.