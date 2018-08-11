Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 11 2 .846 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 6 .500 4½ Helena (Brewers) 6 6 .500 4½ Great Falls (White Sox) 2 10 .167 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 4 .692 — Ogden (Dodgers) 8 6 .571 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 7 .417 3½ Orem (Angels) 3 9 .250 5½

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction 11, Helena 5

Great Falls 12, Idaho Falls 7

Billings 4, Ogden 3

Missoula 6, Orem 4

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Helena at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Helena at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

