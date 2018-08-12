Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 12, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 12 2 .857
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 6 .571 4
Helena (Brewers) 7 7 .500 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 10 .231
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 5 .667
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 7 .533 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 8 .385 4
Orem (Angels) 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 6, Ogden 5

Helena 15, Grand Junction 7

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula 5, Orem 3

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Helena at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

