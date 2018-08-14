Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 12 4 .750 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 6 .625 2 Helena (Brewers) 9 7 .563 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 4 12 .250 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 7 .588 — Ogden (Dodgers) 9 8 .529 1 Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 8 .500 1½ Orem (Angels) 3 13 .188 6½

Monday’s Games

Missoula 4, Grand Junction 2

Great Falls 10, Ogden 3

Idaho Falls 3, Billings 0

Helena 9, Orem 5

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

