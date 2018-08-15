Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 15, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 13 4 .765
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 7 .588 3
Helena (Brewers) 10 7 .588 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 13 .235 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 7 .611
Ogden (Dodgers) 10 8 .556 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 9 .471
Orem (Angels) 3 14 .176

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction 11, Missoula 4

Ogden 10, Great Falls 5

Helena 4, Orem 3

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Billings 6, Idaho Falls 4

Wednesday’s Games

Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech