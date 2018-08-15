Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|3
|14
|.176
|7½
___
Missoula at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.