Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 13 5 .722 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 8 .556 3 Helena (Brewers) 10 8 .556 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 4 14 .222 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 7 .632 — Ogden (Dodgers) 11 8 .579 1 Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 9 .500 2½ Orem (Angels) 4 14 .222 7½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 7, Missoula 4

Ogden 10, Great Falls 4

Idaho Falls 6, Billings 0

Advertisement

Orem 7, Helena 4

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.