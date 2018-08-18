Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 18, 2018 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 14 5 .737
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 8 .556
Helena (Brewers) 10 8 .556
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 14 .222
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 7 .632
Ogden (Dodgers) 11 9 .550
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 9 .500
Orem (Angels) 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Billings 6, Ogden 3

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem 7, Missoula 3

Great Falls 3, Idaho Falls 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Billings at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Billings at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

